The Sundance Institute has unveiled the speakers for its 2023 Sundance Film Festival Beyond Film conversations.

Beyond Film features talks with creators across three series, Power of Story, Cinema Cafe and The Big Conversation. The panels will take place Jan. 19-23 and become available on the online Festival Platform on Jan. 24.

Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Randall Park, Ruth Reichl and Adrian Tomine will appear as speakers, along with Dr. Orna Guralnik, Marlee Matlin and Lisa Taddeo.

"We gather in Utah and online during the Festival to watch stories unfold. From feature films to shorts to Indie Episodic projects, Sundance is known for what audiences can see, but just as crucial to the experience is what we all talk about," Beyond Film program curator Ania Trzebiatowska said. "The Beyond Film offerings encourage community. These talks allow Festivalgoers the opportunity to engage in a deeper way with the cultural ideas they've seen on screen with artists, activists, and thinkers that are also exploring them."

The Sundance Institute also announced the lineup for this year's partner panels, which give audiences the opportunity to hear from festival filmmakers and industry experts as they discuss key topics impacting filmmaking and storytelling. The panels will take place Jan. 20-24.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah.