The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2024 Webby Awards.The Webbys recognize excellence on the Internet in categories including advertising and media, online film and video, mobile sites and apps, and social media.The 28th annual ceremony will take place May 13 in New York City.Actress and comedian Amber Ruffin will host the event for the second time, having previously hosted the awards show in 2018.Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, popular video game Baldur's Gate 3, pop star Taylor Swift and professional football player Travis Kelce are among this year's nominees.Swift and Kelce, who started dating in 2023, will compete in the Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social) category.The Webby Awards nominations include:Music Video, General Video (Video)Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red" (Church Edit)Lil Nas X, "J Christ" (Church Edit)Megan Thee Stallion, "Cobra" (Church Edit)Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire" (Modern Post)Victoria Monet, "On My Mama" (Hound LLC)Best Game Design, Game Features (Games)Alan Wake 2, Epic GamesBaldur's Gate 3, Larian StudiosCult of the Lamb, Massive MonsterDead Space, Electronic ArtsMonopoly Go!, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & LylisBest Host, Features (Podcast)Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Wondery c\/o Slate PRHBO's Succession Podcast, Warner Bros. DiscoverySix Degrees with Kevin Bacon, SixDegrees.orgThe Assignment with Audie Cornish, CNNThe Laverne Cox Show, iHeartPodcastsBest Series, Features (Podcasts)All There Is with Anderson Cooper, CNNAmerican Masters: Creative Spark, American MastersClassy with Jonathan Menjivar, Audacy and Paper Kite PodcastsMichelle Obama: The Light Podcast, AudiblePaul Giamatti's Chinwag with Stephen Asma, Treefort MediaBest Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social)Amaury Guichon's Whimsical Wonka Suitcase, Warner Bros. PicturesMAC Cosmetics x TubeGirl, MAC CosmeticsThe Ad You Stay In ft. Paris Hilton, 1stAveMachineThe Cheesecake Factory x Travis Kelce: Fashion Icons, EssenceMedia.comVote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day, Vote.org