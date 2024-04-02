CMT has announced the finalists for Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson remain in the running for the award.

The finalists were determined by fan voting at vote.cmt.com. The top three finalists will be announced Sunday, with the winner to be unveiled that evening at the CMT Music Awards.

The nominees for Video of the Year are:

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Kelsea Ballerini , "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Kelsea Ballerini will host the ceremony and perform. Other performers include Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt.

Ballerini, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney lead the nominees with three nominations each.