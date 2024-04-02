CBS has announced a date for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that the 82nd annual ceremony will take place Jan. 5, 2025 and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

The 2025 ceremony will mark the beginning of a new five-year deal to broadcast the Golden Globes on CBS.

Nominations will be announced Dec. 9.

The Golden Globes are presented by Dick Clark Productions to recognize excellence in film and television.

The 81st annual ceremony was held Jan. 7 at The Beverly Hilton and aired on CBS.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, Beef and The Bear were among the big winners.