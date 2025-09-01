Warwick Davis announced Monday he has joined the ensemble of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, reprising his role as Professor Filius Flitwick, which he played in the film franchise.

"Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart. When I first stepped into Professor Flitwick's robes all those years ago, I could never have imagined the journey this character -- and the wizarding world -- would take me on," Davis wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to all the fans who have kept the magic alive -- I can't wait to see you back in the classroom. Here's to further adventures at Hogwarts."

HBO confirmed the casting news Sept. 1, the day recognized by Harry Potter fans as "Back to Hogwarts Day."

The cable network said other characters who were recently cast include Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bri­d Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

Dominic McLaughlin is to play the title role in the show, while Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley, Nick Frost will portray Hagrid, John Lithgow will play Professor Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape.

Based on J.K. Rowling's blockbuster fantasy novels, the series is expected to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.