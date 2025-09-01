Singer Jordin Sparks and Fantastic Four: First Steps actor Paul Walter Hauser have signed on to voice characters in the upcoming Chosen animated series.

The Chosen Adventures will feature 14, 11-minute episodes that will stream on Prime Video.

"The Chosen Adventures follows 9-year-old Abby (Romy Fay) and her best friend Joshua (Jude Zarzauras) as they they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum," a synopsis said.

"When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth (Jonathan Roumie), he helps them change the way they see the world, and they help spread his influence far and wide (among the 7- to 12-year-old set). And did we mention that she has a talking sheep (Hauser)?"

Sparks will play Fish, and Yvonne Orji will play Pigeon, while several cast members from the live-action The Chosen drama series will reprise their roles, including Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary, Noah James as Andrew, Joey Vahedi as Thomas and George H. Xanthis as John.