Longmire, Dances with Wolves and Reservation Dogs icon Graham Greene has died at the age of 73.

TMZ reported Greene died Sunday at a hospital in Toronto with his wife, Hilary Blackmore, by his side.

Variety said he had been sick for a long time, but did not disclose what the illness he battled was.

"He was a man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," his agent, Michael Greene, told Deadline on Monday.

"You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven."

Smith was his previous agent, who died in 2013.

Greene's credits also included 1883, The Last of Us, Tulsa King, Wind River, Goliath, The Green Mile, Thunderheart, Northern Exposure, Lonesome Dove, Running Brave and The Great Detective.

The Canadian First Nations actor was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 1990's Dances with Wolves and won a Grammy for Best Spoken World in 2000 for Listen to the Storyteller.