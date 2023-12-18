Warrior won't return for Season 4 on Max.

TVLine reported Monday that the series has been canceled after three seasons.

Deadline said Netflix has picked up the existing seasons in a non-exclusive deal. The show is expected to start streaming on Netflix in February.

Sources said Netflix may order a Season 4 of Warrior if the series does well with subscribers.

Variety confirmed the news.

Warrior originally premiered on Cinemax in 2019 and moved to Max for Season 3, which debuted in June.

The series is based on a concept by late actor and martial arts star Bruce Lee and is created by Jonathan Tropper, with Lee's daughter Shannon Lee as executive producer.

"Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we've been given yet another lease on life, and I'm thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it," Tropper said in a statement to Deadline.

Warrior followed Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy living in 1870s Chinatown in San Francisco during the Tong Wars. Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan and Kieran Bew also starred.

Deadline said Koji has moved on from the show and will star in the Sky and AMC+ series Gangs of London.