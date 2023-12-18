The Critics Choice Association announced Monday that America Ferrera will receive this year's SeeHer Award. The Awards will air live on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. EST on The CW, and on delay for west coast airing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrera stars in this year's hit movie Barbie. She plays the mother of a teenage girl who follows Barbie ( Margot Robbie ) back to Barbie Land to prevent Ken ( Ryan Gosling ) from taking over with the patriarchy.

Ferrera has a speech about all of the demands and expectations society places on women, even on their Barbie dolls. She also had a role in Dumb Money as a nurse investing in GameStop stock.

Ferrera debuted in 2002's film Real Women Have Curves. She starred on Ugly Betty and Superstore, and movies like Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Our Family Wedding and End of Watch. She also voiced a character in the animated How to Train Your Dragon movies.

She executive produced Superstore and Netflix's Gentefied and directed episodes of both.

Each winner is someone who "advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries" according to the CCA.

Note: Fred Topel is a member of the Critics Choice Association.