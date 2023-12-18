Lionsgate announced the action film Silent Night premieres on premium video-on-demand Tuesday. The film opened in theaters Dec. 1.

John Woo directs Joel Kinnaman as a father who lost his voice seeking revenge for the death of his son. Woo told UPI in an interview that he didn't use his trademark action elements like doves because he wanted to make it more realistic.

Woo and Kinnaman also spoke about the challenges of an action sequence unfolding in a single take up four flights of stairs.

UPI's review complimented Silent Night on maintaining the sense of tragedy while delivering the thrilling action. The film's climax is set on Christmas Eve.

Silent Night is produced by Basil Iwanyk and his Thunder Road Films, which also produces the John Wick movies. Woo praised the John Wick franchise for surpassing his own landmark action films.