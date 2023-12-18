CBS has announced a star-studded lineup for its Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, a new special honoring and celebrating actor and performer Dick Van Dyke , will air Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Van Dyke is known for starring in the movie musicals Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, along with the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The special will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature music and dance spectacles, performances, special guests and a holiday number, along with songs and archival footage from Van Dyke's career.

Performances will include:

Jason Alexander , "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Let's Go Fly a Kite"

Zachary Levi, "Jolly Holiday"

Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots, "Put on a Happy Face"

Rita Ora, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Jojo Siwa, "Step in Time"

"Weird Al" Yankovic, "The Dick Van Dyke" theme song

Rufus Wainwright, "Hushabye Mountain"

Van Dyke recently appeared in The Masked Singer Season 9 premiere in February and had a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).