Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
UPI News Service, 12/18/2023
CBS has announced a star-studded lineup for its Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special.
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, a new special honoring and celebrating actor and performer Dick Van Dyke, will air Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Van Dyke is known for starring in the movie musicals Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, along with the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.
The special will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature music and dance spectacles, performances, special guests and a holiday number, along with songs and archival footage from Van Dyke's career.
