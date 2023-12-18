South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up to release its new single.

The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, released a video for "Home Together" on Monday.

"Home Together" shows the members of NCT 127 spoof a news report, fabric softener commercial and cooking show, along with other scenes.

The video is a teaser for NCT 127's forthcoming holiday single, "Be There for Me."

NCT 127 shared a clip of "Home Together" on Saturday.

NCT 127 will release "Be There for Me" on Friday.

The song will mark the group's first new release since the album Fact Check in October.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.