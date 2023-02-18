Warner Bros. has canceled its long-running, legal-themed series, Judge Mathis and The People's Court.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety announced the fate of the shows Friday, citing the decline in daytime syndicated television programming in favor of expanded local news broadcasts.

The current 24th and 26th seasons of Judge Mathis and The People's Court will be their last respectively.

Neither Judge Greg Mathis nor People's Court jurist, Marilyn Milian, have publicly commented on the cancellations.

The original People's Court starred Judge Joseph Wapner, and ran 1981 to 1993.

It was revived in 1997 with Ed Koch as judge, followed by Jerry Sheindlin.

Milian has been on the show's bench since 2001.

People.com noted the Daytime Emmy-winning series are ending as Dr. Phil, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dr. Oz and The Real have all wrapped.