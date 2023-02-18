Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from jewelry designer Ines de Ramon nearly a year after they split up.

The court documents obtained Friday by E! News were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup last spring.

"The decision to separate is mutual," a representative for the former couple said in September. "They request privacy at this time."

Wesley and de Ramon married in August 2018 and have no children.

UsMagazine.com said Wesley has been seeing model Natalie Kuckenberg, while De Ramon has been dating Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt in recent months.