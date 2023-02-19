Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924-- Television\/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 83)-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 80)-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 71)-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 68)-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 64)-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 63)-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 57)-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Arielle Kebbel in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 30)-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 25)-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 22)-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 19)