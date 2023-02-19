Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for helming Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Directors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.

Charlotte Wells scored the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director for Aftersun.

Statuettes were handed out for excellence in television categories, as well.

Sam Levinson took home the trophy for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for Euphoria, Bill Hader won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for Barry and the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series went to Helen Shaver for Station's Eleven.

Comedian and filmmaker Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony for the fourth time.