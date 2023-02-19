Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement was made Saturday at the show's fan event, Poguelandia, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Attendees included cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron.)

Season 3 of the North Carolina-set series is set to premiere on the streaming service Thursday.