Jacobs posted his final Instagram message two days ago.
It was a photo of musician Lee Brice and announced that their album "Hey World," had been certified platinum, meaning it sold 1 million copies.
"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together...Deeply honored to be a creative part of it...Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic," Jacobs wrote.
Jacobs and Pickler, 36, have been married since 2011. The couple, who starred in three seasons of the reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, did not have any children.
Pickler competed on American Idol and Dancing with the Stars, and now hosts SiriusXM's weekday radio show, The Highway.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.
