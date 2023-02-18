SZA's SOS is back at the top of the U.S. album chart for an eighth week.

The singer-songwriter's reign was briefly interrupted last week by TXT's The Name Chapter: Temptation, which drops to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Taylor Swift's Midnights, while Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album ranks No. 4 and Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains comes in at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 7, Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 8, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 9 and Shania Twain's Queen of Me at No. 10.