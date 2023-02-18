Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Britain's Queen Mary I in 1516-- Physicist Alessandro Volta in 1745-- Austrian physicist Ernst Mach in 1838-- Stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1848-- Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari in 1898-- Author Wallace Stegner in 1909-- Actor Jack Palance in 1919-- Actor George Kennedy in 1925-- Author\/magazine editor Helen Gurley Brown in 1922-- Author Len Deighton in 1929 (age 94)-- Author Toni Morrison in 1931-- Cartoonist Johnny Hart in 1931-- Filmmaker Milos Forman in 1932-- Artist Yoko Ono, wife of John Lennon, in 1933 (age 90)-- Author Jean M. Auel in 1936 (age 87)-- Actor Cybill Shepherd in 1950 (age 73)-- Actor John Travolta in 1954 (age 69)-- Film director John Hughes in 1950-- Game show icon Vanna White in 1957 (age 66)-- Actor Greta Scacchi in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Matt Dillon in 1964 (age 59)-- Rapper\/record producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, in 1965 (age 58)-- Producer\/TV personality Tracey Edmonds in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Molly Ringwald in 1968 (age 55)-- TV personality\/personal trainer Jillian Michaels in 1974 (age 49)-- Singer\/songwriter Regina Spektor in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Logan Miller in 1992 (age 31)-- K-pop singer J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, in 1994 (age 29)