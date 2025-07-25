Walker Scobell visits 'sea of monsters' in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
UPI News Service, 07/25/2025
Disney+ is previewing the sophomore season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which arrives on the streamer Dec. 10.
A trailer released Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con shows Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Sava Jeffries) getting ready to face a "sea of monsters."
Season 2 is based on the second book in the Rick Riordan series, and follows Percy's quest to find Grover (Aryan Simhadri), a press release states.
"With help from Annabeth, Clarisse (Dior Doogjohn) and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer), Percy's survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke (Charlie Bushnell), the Titan Kornos and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood -- and ultimately Olympus," an official synopsis reads.
Riordan, who also created the show, said via video message at Comic-Con that Levi Chrisopulos will portray Nico in Season 3, while Olive Abercrombie will portray Bianca. The characters are the demigod children of Hades.
