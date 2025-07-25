Alan Tudyk's sci-fi comedy, Resident Alien, has been canceled by Syfy/USA Network after four seasons.

The sad news was reported by Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter late Thursday.

The Aug. 8 Season 4 finale of the comic-book adaptation will now serve as the series finale.

"I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season," creator and show-runner Chris Sheridan told TVLIne.com.

"Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I'm so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series."