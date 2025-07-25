Mariah Carey is back with new music.

The "We Belong Together" singer, 56, dropped her new single "Sugar Sweet" with Shenseea and Kehlani on Friday ahead of her Sept. 26 album, Here for it All.

She talked about her upcoming release on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday with guest host Fortune Feimster.

Feimster asked the icon why she waited seven years to release a new album. Carey last released Caution in 2018.

"Really I was just getting it together. I would make like four songs and then be like, 'We can start making an album now,' and then I would never do it. And then I got up to like you know 10 songs and we were basically ready with an album," the singer said.

The album has three covers, and 11 songs, including the previously released "Type Dangerous."