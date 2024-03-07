Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and Grammy-winning singer Shania Twain have inspired new role model Barbie dolls.

Mattel announced in a press release Wednesday that it will release new dolls in the likeness of Davis, Twain, actress Helen Mirren and singer Kylie Minogue in honor of International Women's Day, which falls Friday.

Content creator Maira Gomez, writer and director Lila Aviles, model Nicole Fujita and comedian Enissa Amani will also be honored with dolls.

The role model dolls "recognize women worldwide who embody the brand's mission to inspire stories to shape the future."

Mattel unveiled the dolls ahead of Barbie's 65th anniversary Saturday.

"Barbie's story has never been just about her. It's about the countless young kids she's inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way," Barbie SVP Krista Berger said. "For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream -- and dream big."

Mattel also announced an anniversary collection featuring Barbie Career 65th Anniversary dolls, a new doll inspired by the original 1959 Barbie doll, and 2024 Fashionistas dolls paying homage to Barbie fashion through the years.