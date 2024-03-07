June Diane Raphael has joined the new series Something Wicked.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Raphael, 44, will star in the upcoming series at NBC.

Something Wicked is written and executive produced by Raphael and Dickinson creator Alena Smith.

The series is a comedy inspired by Bewitched and other classic TV sitcoms. The show will examine modern adult womanhood and how balancing everything is impossible, even with the help of witchcraft.

Raphael confirmed her casting on Instagram, writing, "It's time to get spooky."

Bewitched had an eight-season run on ABC from 1964 to 1972. Elizabeth Montgomery starred as Samantha Stephens, a witch who marries an ordinary man and attempts to lead the life of a typical suburban housewife.

Deadline previously reported that Sony Pictures Television and writer-producer Judalina Neira are developing a reboot of Bewitched.

Raphael is known for the series Burning Love and Grace and Frankie. She also voiced Devin LeSeven on Big Mouth.