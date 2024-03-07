'Parasyte: The Grey' teaser: Yeon Sang-ho reimagines popular manga
UPI News Service, 03/07/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Parasyte: The Grey.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the South Korean sci-fi horror series Wednesday featuring Jeon So-nee.
Parasyte: The Grey is a reimagining of the best-selling Japanese manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki.
The series adaptation hails from Train to Busan director and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho.
Parasyte: The Grey imagines what would happen if parasitic life-forms infiltrated Korea. Jeon stars as Su-in, a woman grappling with "her newfound coexistence with a parasite."
Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon also star.
"In my twenties, Parasyte was a staple for those of us who were passionate about manga and animation," Yeon previously said. "Having the opportunity to build upon it and create something new is not only a great honor, but also a dream come true from my younger years."
Parasyte: The Grey premieres April 5 on Netflix.
Yeon's Hellbound will return for a second season this year.
