Thursday's Google Doodle pays tribute to Lola Beltran -- a Mexican actress-singer who recorded more than 100 albums and starred in 50 films -- on her 92nd birthday.

The animated artwork shows the Ranchera star glamorously dressed and singing into a microphone with a bird soaring in the background and musical notes sprinkled throughout.

"Working with songwriters, Beltran crafted stories of underdog characters seeking and earning redemption. Her melancholic voice and sensibilities resonated with people across Mexico, and songs like 'Cucurrucucu Paloma' and 'Cielito Lindo' made her an in-demand talent," Google noted on its website.

"Although she sang about the country's working-class people, she managed to engross audiences from all walks of life."

Beltran died of a pulmonary embolism in 1996. She was 64.