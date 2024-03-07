Comic actor Kevin Hart performed Ne-Yo's hit "So Sick" while dressed as a book on Wednesday's Season 11 premiere of The Masked Singer.

The show is hosted by Hart's good friend Nick Cannon , who apparently had no idea he was under the mask.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.

Thicke laughingly called Hart's off-tune singing "one of the most charming performances" he'd ever seen before Hart pulled off his costume to reveal who he was.

"This show is all about the fun," Jeong added.

Hart wrote about the experience on Instagram after the episode aired.

"I got @nickcannon with the biggest prank EVER!!!! I got his ass....It was me behind the #BookMask," Hart wrote.

Hart, 44, is a stand-up comedian also known for his roles in the Jumanji franchise, as well as the films Grudge Match, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, Ride Along 2, Night School, Fatherhood and Me Time.