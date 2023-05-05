Universal Pictures released a new featurette for Fast X on Friday. The film opens May 19 in theaters.

The father/son featurette focuses on Dominic Toretto's ( Vin Diesel ) son, Little B (Leo Abelo Perry). B is short for Brian, named after the late Paul Walker 's character, though the Fast series has kept Brian alive off camera following Walker's final film, Furious 7.

"In Fast X you will see a fatherhood that is more representative of a fatherhood in the past where you teach your kid to be a survivor," Diesel says. "It's something that every father and mother in the world can identify with. We all want the next generation to be better than the last. That's fatherhood."

Dom discovered he had a son in The Fate of the Furious. Isaac and Immanuel Holtane played Little B in F9.

"I would say he's pretty tough because he has his family around him," Perry says. "He knows that he's protected. It's like a family bond."

Fans know that family is the central tenet of Dom. He considered his fellow street racers family in the original Fast and the Furious, and still refers to his friends as such when they go on international missions to save the world.

Fast X introduces Dante (Jason Momoa), who is related to the villains of Fast Five and returns for revenge on Dom. The trailer shows action scenes in the Vatican and on the Hoover Dam.