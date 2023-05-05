Paramount+ is teasing the new series Special Ops: Lioness.
The streaming service shared first-look photos for the spy thriller Friday featuring Zoe Saldai±a and Nicole Kidman.
Special Ops: Lioness hails from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Saldai±a and Kidman star alongside Laysla De Oliveira and Morgan Freeman.
The new series follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), "a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."
Saldai±a portrays Joe, "the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives."
The cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hanna Love Lanier and Michael Kelly.
Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.
News broke Friday that Sheridan's series Yellowstone will end with Season 5.
