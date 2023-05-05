Paramount+ is teasing the new series Special Ops: Lioness.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the spy thriller Friday featuring Zoe Saldai±a and Nicole Kidman

Special Ops: Lioness hails from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Saldai±a and Kidman star alongside Laysla De Oliveira and Morgan Freeman.

The new series follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), "a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."

Saldai±a portrays Joe, "the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives."

The cast also includes Dave Annable , Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hanna Love Lanier and Michael Kelly

Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

News broke Friday that Sheridan's series Yellowstone will end with Season 5.