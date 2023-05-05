The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

MTV presents the fan-voted awards show to honor fan favorites in film and television.

This year's ceremony will be held at Barker Hangar and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

The show will air without a host. Drew Barrymore announced Thursday that she was stepping down as host in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Barrymore will return to host in 2024.

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film nominees with six nominations, while The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories.

How to watch

Participants

The show will air without a host due to Drew Barrymore dropping out. In addition, the red carpet has been canceled.

Nominations

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film categories with six nominations, including Best Movie.

The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories with six nominations each. Both series are nominated for Best Show.

In the unscripted categories, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each have two nominations.

This year's ceremony recombines the scripted and unscripted categories into one event.