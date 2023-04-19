Universal Pictures released the second trailer for Fast X on Wednesday. The film opens May 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins with a Vatican City action sequence. Jason Momoa 's new villain character unleashes a spherical bomb that Dominic Toretto ( Vin Diesel ) knocks off its path to its target.

As the first trailer established, Momoa is playing a character connected to the safe heist from 2011's Fast Five. He returns for revenge against Toretto and his family, both biological and those bonded by their love of auto racing.

The trailer also resolves a big tease from 2021's F9. A post-credits tag showed Han (Sung Kang) knocking on the door of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Shaw was revealed to have killed Han in 2013's Furious 6. Shaw was the main villain of Furious 7 before being redeemed and co-starring in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

F9 revealed Han faked his death and the Fast X trailer suggests he hashes out his differences with Shaw. Another action sequence shows Letty ( Michelle Rodriguez ) fighting series villain Cipher (Charleze Theron).

The trailer concludes with Dom driving out of the way of two semi trucks crashing head-on atop a bridge. Dom outruns the flames that follow his car down a dam from the explosion.