The BBC press office and Doctor Who accounts shared the first photos of Jinkx Monsoon's appearance on the show on Wednesday. The show first announced Monsoon's casting in a major role on April 3.

The photos still did not show what Monsoon's character will be, only that she is "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet!" Given the Doctor has faced villains for 60 years, that's saying a lot.

The photos show Monsoon with her red hair curled up. She wears a black gown with piano keys on the lapels.

After winning Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Season 7 of Drag Race All-Stars, Monsoon appeared as a guest in subsequent seasons. As an actor, Monsoon has appeared on an episode of Blue Bloods, in the film Happiest Season, in The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special on Hulu, on WOW Presents Plus series Sketchy Queens and recently on Broadway as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago.

Doctor Who returns with a 60th anniversary special in November. Ncuti Gatwa makes his debut as the 15th Doctor, following Jodie Whittaker, in that special, and David Tennant and Catherine Tate also make guest appearances.

Doctor Who streams on Disney+ in the United States.