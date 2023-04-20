Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586

-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808

-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850

-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889

-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893

-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893

-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920

-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924

-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 82)

-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 74)

-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951

-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 47)

-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 40)

-- Fashion designer/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 40)