Vikings: Valhalla will return for a second season in January 2023.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Jan. 12, and first-look photos for the season Monday.

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the History series Vikings, which ended in December 2020 after six seasons.

The sequel takes place more than 100 years after Vikings and follows warriors Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydi­s Eiri­ksdottir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Sigurdson (Leo Suter) and Olaf Haraldsson (Johannes Haukur Johannesson).

"The only certainties in life are love, death and axes," Netflix tweeted.

Vikings: Valhalla is created by Jeb Stuart. The series premiered on Netflix in February and was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 the next month.

Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski and Sofya Lebedeva will join the cast in Season 2.

Stuart will return as showrunner and executive producer.