Final 'Avatar 2' trailer to premiere during Monday Night Football
UPI News Service, 11/21/2022
Walt Disney announced on Monday that the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere Monday night during Monday Night Football on ESPN. The film opens Dec. 16 in theaters.
The game begins at 8:15 p.m. EST. Disney did not specify during which commercial break the trailer would air.
Disney named Nov. 21 Avatar Day. Additional festivities between Avatar Day and the film's release include a Snapchat filter that will turn the subject into a Na'Vi, Pandora themed Amazon Alexa features and upcoming events in London, Seoul, Tokyo and Los Angeles.
