Walt Disney announced on Monday that the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere Monday night during Monday Night Football on ESPN. The film opens Dec. 16 in theaters.

The game begins at 8:15 p.m. EST. Disney did not specify during which commercial break the trailer would air.

Disney named Nov. 21 Avatar Day. Additional festivities between Avatar Day and the film's release include a Snapchat filter that will turn the subject into a Na'Vi, Pandora themed Amazon Alexa features and upcoming events in London, Seoul, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

In The Way of Water, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a Na'Vi family, and Sigourney Weaver plays one of their children. A new adventure takes them under the oceans of Pandora.

The original Avatar is now streaming again on Disney+, after a theatrical re-release in September. Tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water are now on sale.