The tour begins March 25, 2023, in State College, Pa., and ends May 27 in Orange Beach, Ala. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Chesney's No Shoes Nation members to begin Nov. 28.
I Go Back is inspired by Chesney's 2004 song of the same name and the concerts he held in his early career.
"'I Go Back' is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive anyway you can. In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer's stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that," the singer said on Instagram.
Chesney released his 19th studio album, Here and Now, in May 2020.
Here's the full list of dates for the I Go Back tour:
March 25, 2023 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center
March 30 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena
April 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
April 6 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
April 12 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
April 14 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place Amphitheater
April 25 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
April 27 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 29 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum
May 4 - Moline, Ill., at Vibrant Arena at The Mark
May 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
May 9 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
May 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 13 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
May 20 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center
May 25 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium
May 27 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf at Orange Beach
