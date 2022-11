HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Kenny Chesney to launch 'I Go Back' tour in March 2023

Kenny Chesney is going on tour in 2023. ADVERTISEMENT The 54-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, I Go Back, on Monday. I Go Back features special guest Kelsea Ballerini. The tour begins March 25, 2023, in State College, Pa., and ends May 27 in Orange Beach, Ala. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Chesney's No Shoes Nation members to begin Nov. 28. I Go Back is inspired by Chesney's 2004 song of the same name and the concerts he held in his early career. "'I Go Back' is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive anyway you can. In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer's stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that," the singer said on Instagram. "'I Go Back' is a song about holding all those things that shaped you very close and keeping them alive anyway you can. In 2023, I decided rather than just go repeat what we did on this summer's stadium tour, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up, call it the I Go Back Tour and do just that," the singer said on Instagram. Chesney released his 19th studio album, Here and Now, in May 2020. Here's the full list of dates for the I Go Back tour: FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! March 25, 2023 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center March 30 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena April 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center April 6 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza April 12 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at The BJCC April 14 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place Amphitheater April 14 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place Amphitheater April 25 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena April 27 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena April 29 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum May 4 - Moline, Ill., at Vibrant Arena at The Mark May 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena May 9 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center May 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center May 13 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena May 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum May 20 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center May 25 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium May 27 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf at Orange Beach << PRIOR STORY

