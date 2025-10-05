Kimberly Hebert Gregory's ex-husband, Chester Gregory, announced on Instagram that the Vice Principals and The Chi actress has died at the age of 52.

"You Were Brilliance Embodied, A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, In Artistry, In Resilience, And In How To Keep Showing Up, Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share," Gregory said on Saturday.

"Through Our Best, Through Our Greatest Challenges,What Remained Was Love, Respect, And A Bond No Storm Could Break.So Much More Than Ex-Wife,You Were My Friend. Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together,Is The Living Echo Of Your Light," he added.

"Through Him, Your Brilliance Will Never Fade.Through Him, Your Laughter Will Always Resound. Thank You, Kimberly, For Every Chapter We Shared. Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle, But By The Beauty You Carried Through It."

Although the post said the actress died Friday, no cause of death was mentioned.

Her other credits include I Think I Love My Wife, Gossip Girl, New Amsterdam, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Better Call Saul.

The actress' former Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins paid tribute to her in his own post, saying: "We lost one of the best yesterday... one of the best I've ever worked with.

"Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honor... the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals," he added. "She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional. A gatdamn SOPRANO that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know."