NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off its 51 season this weekend with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny hosting and Doja Cat serving as musical guest.

Bad Bunny said in his monologue that he was exhausted after performing 31 high-energy, 3-hour-long concerts, but is excited to be planning for the upcoming NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, which he is set to headline.

"I'm very happy and I think everybody is happy about it, even Fox News," he said as a montage of Fox News anchors and personalities speaking were cut to look like they were saying, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

After delivering a message in Spanish, he then said, "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

The episode also featured Colin Jost doing an impression of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth admonishing the military for letting physical fitness standards slide, capped by an appearance by President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) recapping his eventful summer and criticizing late-night television.