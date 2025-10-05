Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $33 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is One Battle After Another with $11.1 million, followed by The Smashing Machine at No. 3 with $6 million, Gabby's Dollhouse at No. 4 with $5.2 million and The Conjuring: Last Rites at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 7 with $3.2 million, The Strangers: Chapter 2 at No. 8 with $2,8 million, Good Boy at No. 9 with $2.3 million and The Long Walk at No. 10 with $1.7 million.