The In Competition category will feature 23 films, including works by five women filmmakers. DuVernay is the first African American woman to have a film screen in selection.
DuVernay's Origin will compete, along with Coppola's Priscilla, Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border, Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert's Woman Of, and Fien Troch's Holly.
Origin is based on the Isabel Wilkerson book Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jon Bernthal star in the film, which explores racism in the United States.
Other films in Competition include Cooper's Maestro, Pablo Larrain's El Conde, David Fincher's The Killer, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Luc Besson's DogMan and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Evil Does Not Exist.
