The Venice Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 80th annual edition.

Films by Ava DuVernay Bradley Cooper and other directors will screen at this year's festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

The In Competition category will feature 23 films, including works by five women filmmakers. DuVernay is the first African American woman to have a film screen in selection.

DuVernay's Origin will compete, along with Coppola's Priscilla, Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border, Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert's Woman Of, and Fien Troch's Holly.

Origin is based on the Isabel Wilkerson book Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jon Bernthal star in the film, which explores racism in the United States.

Other films in Competition include Cooper's Maestro, Pablo Larrain's El Conde, David Fincher 's The Killer, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Michael Mann 's Ferrari, Luc Besson's DogMan and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Evil Does Not Exist.

Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, William Friedkin's The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Richard Linklater's Hit Man and other films will screen in the Out of Competition category.

In Competition

The Promised Land, Nikolaj Arcel

DogMan, Luc Besson

La Bete, Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison, Stephane Brize

Enea, Pietro Castellitto

Comandante, Edoardo de Angelis

Priscilla, Sofia Coppola

Finalmente L'Alba, Saverio Constanzo

Lubo, Giorgio Diritti

Origin, Ava DuVernay

The Killer, David Fincher

Memory, Michel Franco

Io Capitano, Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border, Agnieszka Holland

Die Theorie Von Allem, Timm Kroger

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde, Pablo Larrain

Ferrari, Michael Mann

Adagio, Stefano Sollima

Woman Of, Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert

Holly, Fien Troch

