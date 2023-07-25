Cara Delevingne says getting sober has been worth "every second."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old actress and model discussed her journey to sobriety in a new interview with Elle U.K.

Delevingne is now nine months sober but said the road hasn't been easy.

"It hasn't, but there have never been moments when I'm like, 'This isn't worth it.' It's been worth every second," she said. "I just don't know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I'm calmer."

In addition, the star said she's learned that she's "resilient as hell" and that "anything is possible."

"I think I used to say that and not believe it. But now I really believe it," she added.

Delevingne has struggled with anxiety, depression and substance abuse throughout her life but made headlines in 2022 for her unhealthy appearance. The actress checked into rehab in the fall and subsequently went public with her issues.

"For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me," she said. "To disappear and come back for air, I finally feel as through I can be free and myself, fully."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Delevingne is now immersing herself in theater, music and art to stay active and inspired.

"I'm able to live in a way that I never thought I would be able to, where I can really experience things and engage with them. I never thought I would be able to enjoy anything this much," she said.

Delevingne previously discussed her journey to sobriety in the April issue of Vogue, saying the photos of her looking unwell were "heartbreaking" but a "reality check."

Delevingne is known for starring on the Prime Video series Carnival Row. She also appeared in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 and will star in American Horror Story: Delicate.