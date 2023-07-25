The BBC has announced new cast members for Sherwood Season 2.

The network said Tuesday that David Harewood , Robert Lindsay and Monica Dolan have joined the cast of the crime drama series.

Sharlene Whyte, Stephen Dillane, Ria Zmitrowicz, Aisling Loftus, Robert Emms, Michael Balogun, Christine Bottomley, Oliver Huntingdom, Jorden Myrie, Conor Deane and Bethany Asher will also have roles.

The new cast members join returning stars David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne, Philip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Bill Jones and Adam Hugill.

Sherwood is written and created by James Graham, with Clio Barnard as director. The series takes place in a small mining village in Nottinghamshire, which was rocked by two murders in Season 1.

Season 2 is set in the present day and "introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal," according to an official synopsis.

Sherwood Season 2 will air on BBC One and iPlayer. The BBC has yet to announce a premiere date.