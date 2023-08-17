Usher has announced a final series of dates for his My Way Las Vegas residency show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old singer will conclude his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in December.

The new dates are as follows:

November: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29

December: 1, 2

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Friday at 3 p.m.

Usher launched his My Way residency show in July 2022 and extended the show into July 2023 the next month. My Way is named after Usher's 1997 album of the same name and features hits from throughout his career.

Usher most recently released a single and music video for the song "Boyfriend" with Keke Palmer on Wednesday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The song's release follows drama with Palmer's ex Darius Jackson, who criticized Palmer's outfit on social media after she attended Usher 's residency show.

Usher also recently released the song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.