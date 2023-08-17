Netflix is introducing the characters of the new series One Piece.

The streaming service shared posters for the show Thursday featuring Ii±aki Godoy, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar.

One Piece is a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga of the same name. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the mythical treasure known as "One Piece."

The posters feature Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Gibson as marksman Usopp and Skylar as chef and martial artist Sanji.

Oda's One Piece manga first debuted in 1997. The manga has since inspired a media franchise that includes an anime series, animated feature films and a series of video games.

Oda announced in May that the cast and crew were "in the final process" of finishing the first season.

Netflix will host a series of 10 fan events Aug. 24 to 31 in cities around the world to celebrate the release of One Piece.

One Piece premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix.