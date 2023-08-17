Showtime announced the premiere date for the limited series Fellow Travelers on Thursday. The series premieres Oct. 27 on the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming plan and Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey play two politicians who fall in love amid Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn's anti-LGBTQ tenures. The show covers four decades in their lives amid the changing political times.

"There are eyes everywhere," reads the caption for the Twitter date announcement video.

Fellow Travelers is based on the book by Thomas Mallon. Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams and Noah J. Ricketts also star.

Ron Nyswaner created the show and executive produces with Bomer, Robbie Rogers, Dee Johnson and director Dan Minahan. Fremantle produces with Showtime.

Paramount+ consolidated Showtime into its streaming service in June.