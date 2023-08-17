Paramount released the trailer for My Animal on Thursday. The film opens in select theaters Sept. 8 and video-on-demand Sept. 15.

The trailer shows the struggles of werewolf Heather (Bobbi Salvi¶r Menuez) managing her condition, getting home before midnight on a full moon. But, Heather falls for Jonny ( Amandla Stenberg ) and tries to have a relationship despite her family's curse.

My Animal premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and the trailer features praises from critics from Inverse, Variety and Indiewire.

UPI also reviewed My Animal out of Sundance and agreed it succeeded in combining the relationship drama with werewolf horror.

Heidi von Palleske, Cory Lipman, Charlie & Harrison Halpenny, Joe Apollonio, Scott Thompson, Dean McDermott and Stephen McHattie also star.

Jacqueline Castel directs Jae Matthews script, the first feature for both. Andrew Bronfman and Michael Solomon produce.