Vertical released the trailer for She Came to Me on Thursday. The film opens Sept. 29 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Dinklage plays an opera writer struggling to compose his latest piece. His wife ( Anne Hathaway ) turns down his offer for sex and encourages him to go outside to break his writers block.

He meets a tugboat captain (Marisa Tomei) who seduces him and then won't leave him alone.

Rebecca Miller wrote and directed. Joanna Kulig, Brian d'Arcy James, Harlow Jane and Evan A. Ellison also star.

She Came to Me premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. The film also features an original Bruce Springsteen song, "Addicted to Romance."