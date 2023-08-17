The Boy and the Heron, a new animated feature from Hayao Miyazaki, has joined the lineup of two more film festivals.

The San Sebastian Film Festival announced Thursday that the film will open its 71st annual festival in September.

The Boy and the Heron will have its European premiere Sept. 22 at Kursaal Auditorium following the San Sebastian opening gala. The film will screen out of competition.

Miyazaki's films Spirited Away, Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea and The Wind Rises previously screened at San Sebastian. The Boy and the Heron marks the director's first film in Official Selection.

The San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept. 22 to 30 this year.

Film at Lincoln Center also announced Thursday that The Boy and the Heron will screen as part of the New York Film Festival Spotlight selections.

Other Spotlight selections include Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie's The Curse starring Emma Stone, Garth Davis' Foe with Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, and Tran Anh Hi¹ng's The Taste of Things starring Juliette Binoche and Benoi®t Magimel.

Film at Lincoln Center previously announced Sofia Coppola's Priscilla as its Centerpiece selection. In addition, Bradley Cooper's Maestro will have its North American premiere at the festival.

The 61st annual New York Film Festival will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 15.

The Boy and the Heron marks Miyazaki's first feature film in 10 years. The movie was released July 14 in Japan and will open in theaters in North America later this year.

The film was previously announced as the opening night film for this year's Toronto International Film Festival.