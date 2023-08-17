Netflix is giving a glimpse of the final season of Disenchantment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fifth and final season Thursday.

Disenchantment is an animated fantasy series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. The show follows Bean (Abbi Jacobson), a rebellious princess from the fictional kingdom of Dreamland.

The trailer shows Bean (Jacobson) train and prepare to take on her mom, the evil Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan).

"To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix previously released a teaser for Season 5 that revisits Bean's journey throughout the seasons.

Disenchantment Season 5 premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix.